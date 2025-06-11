The popular Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival is making a return later this month and promises to be bigger, bolder and hotter than ever.

Taking place on June 28 and 29 at the historic Fort Purbrook, this vibrant two-day event promises a sizzling mix of spice, flavour, and fun for all ages. Now in its fourth edition, the festival has become a staple in the city’s summer calendar, attracting thousands of visitors from across Hampshire and beyond. With a bold ambition to welcome up to 2,500 attendees per day, 2025’s festival is set to be the most exciting yet.

Saturday continues with its classic Chilli and Gin theme – expect the legendary chilli-eating competition, a wide selection of craft gins, fiery street food, live music, and over 50 handpicked local traders.

Sunday brings something new to the table: Wings, Beer & Beats – a full day dedicated to chicken wings, local brews, and a brand-new wing-eating showdown.

More milk please! The chilli eating contest is in full swing.

Festival highlights include:

Over 50 food, drink, and artisan traders

Live music and family-friendly entertainment all weekend

Cocktail masterclasses

Locally sourced street food, BBQ, and vegan options

Fully stocked bars with craft beer, cider, gin, cocktails, and soft drinks

Parking available (with a £3 fee per vehicle) and excellent access via the A3

Beautiful hilltop setting with panoramic views over Portsmouth

Festival founder Jack Scarborough says: "We started this family-founded event to showcase local talent and flavours – and it’s grown into something really special. This year we’re going even bigger, with more food, more drink, more music, and more fire!"

Tickets are on sale now from just £4.50, with under 11s entering for free. Discounts available for students, veterans and NHS workers and the event starts at midday on both days.

For tickets and more info, visit www.chilliandginfestival.com or follow @chilliandginfestival on social media.