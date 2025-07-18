Portsmouth Vegan Festival makes sensational return this weekend with over 60 stalls celebrating all things plant-based
Mountbatten Centre will be transformed into a vegan’s paradise as the annual Portsmouth Vegan Festival makes it fabulous return, with a whole host of innovative stalls.
Following its success from its previous years, the inclusive festival is set to be bigger and better, with something for everyone to get stuck into - regardless of whether you’re vegan or not.
Victoria Bryceson, festival organiser and founder of Vegan Events UK, said: “Discover the future of food at Portsmouth Vegan Festival.
“Here’s what you can expect. A wide range of vegan stalls, including world food caterers, amazing vegan cakes, fresh juices and smoothies, healthy treats, skincare and beauty products, ethical clothing and much more.”
Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission which is a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. A stall will also be showcasing Bo’s Book, a vegan cook book that features simple recipes, which will be raising money for Miracle’s Mission through profits made at the event.
The festival will take place between 10.30am and 4pm with standard tickets costing £5 or £15 for VIP tickets, which include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products.