Pret a Manger hopes to open a shop in a different city location after closing its Gunwharf Quays store.

Customers have said the closure of Pret a Manger, in Gunwharf Quays, is ‘such a shame’ after it suddenly closed at the beginning of the month.

The closure means there are currently no Pret sites in Portsmouth, with the closest being Chichester and Southampton.

Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice. Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice.
Pret A Manger has closed its Gunwharf Quays store suddenly and without notice. | Google

A Pret spokesperson said: “The redevelopment of Gunwharf Quays means we’ve had to close our Pret shop.

“We hope to be back serving our freshly made food and organic coffee to customers from a new site in Portsmouth.”

A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re making significant investments in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit.

“We are sorry to see Pret a Manger close.”

There is currently no information regarding what business could be replacing the coffee shop.

