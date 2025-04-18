Pret a Manger says it hopes to open new store in Portsmouth following sudden closure of Gunwharf Quays site
Customers have said the closure of Pret a Manger, in Gunwharf Quays, is ‘such a shame’ after it suddenly closed at the beginning of the month.
The closure means there are currently no Pret sites in Portsmouth, with the closest being Chichester and Southampton.
A Pret spokesperson said: “The redevelopment of Gunwharf Quays means we’ve had to close our Pret shop.
“We hope to be back serving our freshly made food and organic coffee to customers from a new site in Portsmouth.”
A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said: “We’re making significant investments in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit.
“We are sorry to see Pret a Manger close.”
There is currently no information regarding what business could be replacing the coffee shop.
