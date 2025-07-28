Customers have said the ‘difficult decision’ to close a ‘lovely’ cocktail bar is a ‘shame’ following an announcement last week.

The Botanical, in Port Solent, posted on social media last Friday (July 25) to confirm it will be closed for ‘the foreseeable future’, after a week of uncertainty following ‘issues with the landlord.’

The Botanical in Port Solent has a rating of 3.9 from 285 Google reviews. One person said: "Pretty decor, brilliant staff, good quality brunch food and fantastic cocktails."Picture Habibur Rahman

The announcement came after it abruptly shut its doors to customers on July 16 and, despite saying it hoped to reopen by the weekend, the team later said that would not be the case.

The News reported the closure of the bar and a number of customers have had their say on the loss of another local venue, with one person saying ‘Port Solent will lose out’.

Mandy Smale wrote on The News’ Facebook: “Very sad as had my 60th birthday celebration there and was due to have another birthday celebration this weekend there feel for the hard working staff.”

Sally Thatcher wrote: “Oh what a shame. I celebrated my 50th here in October last year and have fond memories. Also a great place to go for a dance without having to go into town. I do hope the decision to close is not because landlords are just getting greedier and greedier.”

Peter G Goodspeed said: “Port Solent will lose out , no after hours venue now.”

Tracy Warren wrote: “Na this shouldn't be happening us oldies love it there we definitely dont want to be going into town with the youngsters.”

The bar previously wrote on social media: “The Botanical’s Facebook statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the closure of The Botanical for at least the foreseeable future.’

The post also said that ‘all outstanding payments’ will be honoured in full with the team reaching out to customers directly to ‘support this transition’.