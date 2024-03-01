Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eatery opened its doors two years ago and it is owned by husband and wife duo, Steve and Gemma Cross, who have combined their skills to take a leap into the industry and their decision has been paying off. The kitchen has made a name for itself and has found a loyal customer base that loves the venue.

From open sandwiches filled with fresh, tasty fillings to an extensive, and popular, breakfast menu which is equipped with the grand cross consisting of two sausages, four pieces of bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, two hash browns, toast, two poached eggs and black pudding. Gemma said that it is a 'bistro cafe with a twist' and that her favourite dish on the menu is the sandwich called 'All you Need' which consists of cold water prawns with smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes and seasonal leaves.

The team has also been recognised by Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 for a second year running - the cafe was the winners of the award for 'best cafe' last year and the owners are hoping to be able to hold onto the title.