Recommended Eats: Cross Kitchen in Emsworth offers classy cafe bistro dining
Emsworth is known for its abundance of stunning venues that serve up some absolutely divine grub - and the Cross Kitchen is no different with its popular menu and lovely staff.
The eatery opened its doors two years ago and it is owned by husband and wife duo, Steve and Gemma Cross, who have combined their skills to take a leap into the industry and their decision has been paying off. The kitchen has made a name for itself and has found a loyal customer base that loves the venue.
Steve has worked at Michelin level in a number of venues and the couple decided to use his experience and knowledge to bring something different to Emsworth - and they have certainly achieved that.
From open sandwiches filled with fresh, tasty fillings to an extensive, and popular, breakfast menu which is equipped with the grand cross consisting of two sausages, four pieces of bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, two hash browns, toast, two poached eggs and black pudding. Gemma said that it is a 'bistro cafe with a twist' and that her favourite dish on the menu is the sandwich called 'All you Need' which consists of cold water prawns with smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes and seasonal leaves.
The team has also been recognised by Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 for a second year running - the cafe was the winners of the award for 'best cafe' last year and the owners are hoping to be able to hold onto the title.
The future is bright for the couple, the kitchen and the staff that help make the venue tick over. Gemma said that it is a dream of theirs to be able to open up a second bistro cafe in Hampshire.