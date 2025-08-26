A treasured tearoom is up for sale after 12 years of ‘literal blood, sweat and tears along the way’, as the owners prioritise time with family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tearoom took to Facebook on Saturday, August 23, saying: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we as a family have decided to sell Ruby’s as a going concern. There are many reasons for the sale but feel it’s definitely time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby's Tearoom and Coffee Lounge has gone up for sale with the family that run the tearoom saying: "We have had a lot to cope with over the last year or so and the shop is not our main priority anymore and needs some fresh life and ideas moving forward." | Google

“We have had a lot to cope with over the last year or so and the shop is not our main priority anymore and needs some fresh life and ideas moving forward. We have always put our community first and have gone above and beyond to make sure everyone is looked after and cared for to the best of our ability.”

The Facebook post added: “Matt has nearly qualified as a plumber, my children are on an amazing trajectory and I need something in my life not connected with my husband as it’s just too painful now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Running a business is all consuming and leaves very little time for the important things such as family. After what we have all endured my family are my top priority now. I want to be around to support them all when needed and not have to worry if I need to close.

“After nearly 12 years it’s going to be a wrench but it’s the right thing to do.”