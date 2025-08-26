'Heaviest of hearts' as Ruby's Tearoom on Hayling Island to be sold after almost 12 years
The family that own, and run, Ruby’s Tearoom and Coffee Lounge, on Hayling Island, are calling time on their tearoom after more than a decade, with a social media post saying the sale is ‘definitely time’.
The tearoom took to Facebook on Saturday, August 23, saying: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we as a family have decided to sell Ruby’s as a going concern. There are many reasons for the sale but feel it’s definitely time.
“We have had a lot to cope with over the last year or so and the shop is not our main priority anymore and needs some fresh life and ideas moving forward. We have always put our community first and have gone above and beyond to make sure everyone is looked after and cared for to the best of our ability.”
The family said ‘there was a time when Ruby’s filled us with excitement and joy but that has now passed’ and they will be taking enquiries and viewings in a bid to sell the site.
The Facebook post added: “Matt has nearly qualified as a plumber, my children are on an amazing trajectory and I need something in my life not connected with my husband as it’s just too painful now.
“Running a business is all consuming and leaves very little time for the important things such as family. After what we have all endured my family are my top priority now. I want to be around to support them all when needed and not have to worry if I need to close.
“After nearly 12 years it’s going to be a wrench but it’s the right thing to do.”
The tearoom will continue trading until a sale is complete with the family thanking its customers for their continued support.