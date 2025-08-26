Readers have said the permanent closure of an independent school is ‘such a shame’, with many reminiscing about their time there.

The private school, which holds an excellent ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate), is part of the Cognita Group, which runs education settings across the globe including Akeley Wood Senior School in Buckingham.

Kingscourt School’s Facebook post said: “After 30 incredible years, it is with heavy hearts we announce the closure of Kingscourt School. This school has been more than a place of learning, it has been a family community filled with joy, kindness, and unforgettable memories.

“We are so proud to have shaped the lives of so many wonderful students and to have walked alongside them as part of their stories.To every child, parent, teacher, and friend who made Kingscourt what it was, thank you. Your support, trust, and love over the years have meant everything to us.

In light of the news, readers have had their say with many describing the closure as ‘such a shame’, and one reader saying Kingscourt was ‘an amazing school’ that ‘produced well educated’ children.

Jo Cullimore wrote on The News’ social media: “It’s so sad, amazing school. I hoped my grandkids would go here.”

Maddie Rose Wilson-Weeks said: “I went here from kindergarten until year 6 when Mrs Easton was head teacher. I only have amazing memories from when I attended Kingscourt. It’s such a shame to see it closing.”

Kim Dent said: “My daughter went there, beautiful school. What a shame.”

Gina Martin added: “Oh what a shame this was such a beautiful school.”

Hilary Lees wrote: “Such a shame the government put extra tax on the independent schools it puts extra pressure on the state schools as people who worked hard to just about afford it can't now with the price rise Lots of these schools are forced to close.”

Carole Mills continued: “This was an amazing school . It produced well educated /confident /fully rounded children well prepared for senior school and beyond and at a price that was do-able for parents who wanted the best for their children and were willing to cut back in other areas.”