Excitement as Southsea Food Festival 2025 date confirmed

The popular Southsea Food Festival is set to make a return, with the 2025 dates confirmed as being July 5 and 6.

Taking place in the heart of Southsea, the festival will transform Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen into a vibrant and lively event. Alongside food stalls, visitors can enjoy live music, family-friendly entertainment, and a new kitchen stage.

The event will celebrate the city’s vibrant and diverse food scene, showcasing local businesses, independent restaurants, retailers, and producers. Last year’s festival drew crowds of 48,000 people and featured around 70 food and drink traders. This year’s event marks the festival’s 17th anniversary and promises to build on its success.

For the third consecutive year, Portsmouth City Council has partnered with the event management team behind Victorious Festival to deliver the event - to maintain the festival’s high standards and its reputation as one of the South’s largest food festivals.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council hailed the festival’s significance for the city: "Southsea Food Festival is a fantastic community event that has grown to become one of the South's largest food events. It attracts a wide range of food businesses, highlighting the absolute best from our city and surrounding areas. The event remains an important annual economic driver which supports our businesses and is also a great family day out."

James Ralls, managing director of Victorious Festival, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: "We're excited to be able to support Portsmouth City Council with the event’s delivery of Southsea Food Festival again. It's a brilliant event for the whole community and we love being involved!"

Food businesses and traders are invited to apply to join the celebration. Applications are now open, and more information is available at rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk/events/southsea-food-festival-5-6-july-2025/.