Locals will be bidding farewell to an iconic bar in the heart of the city this month.

Drift, located in Palmerston Road, has been a firm fixture in the nightlife scene within the city for the past 20 years - but the venue has confirmed that it will be closing at the end of the month.

Drift Bar in Palmerston Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110419-63) | Chris Moorhouse

Taking to Facebook, it said that the bar would be throwing one final bash to celebrate the new year before closing up shop. Despite the sadness of bidding farewell to the venue, the announcement has also confirmed that a ‘new adventure’ is lined up to replace Drift.

The Facebook post said: “It’s a bittersweet moment for us as we announce the closure of Drift Southsea after an incredible 20 years. From unforgettable club nights to magical memories (and the occasional bottomless brunch), it’s been a wild ride, Southsea!

“But don’t worry, we’re going out in style with one last epic bash! Join us for our NYE Throwback Party — we’re bringing the vibes, the nostalgia, and all the dance moves for one final night of chaos and fun.

“While we’re saying goodbye to Drift, we’re SUPER excited for what’s next. A brand new adventure is about to take over 78 Palmerston Road, and it’s going to ignite your social life in a way you won’t forget.

“Stay tuned for all the juicy details coming soon, and let’s make the last few weeks of Drift one to remember! Get ready to GO ROGUE.”

The popular bar and karaoke venue has been known for its fun bottomless brunches with live entertainment as well as its tasty cocktails.

Also located in Palmerston Road is Bonitas which made a similar announcement in October. The cocktail bar will be closing its doors on December 22 but it is due to be replaced with a different venue.