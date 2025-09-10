Hoggies, in Marmion Road, is gearing up for its highly anticipated launch next Monday after transforming the former Notios restaurant into glorious new spot.

As the brainchild of friends Mark Legg, Lewis Filer and Simon Hartnett, the restaurant is due to dish up culinary magic with its menu, consisting of slow roasted chicken and pork.

“Southsea has an amazing food scene and Hoggies is going to be a huge part of that.

“We’ll be all about big flavours, friendly service, and great vibes in a welcoming setting.”

The renovation project has given the site a wonderful refresh while maintaining its historical elements such as the Victorian tiles and parquet flooring. One of the most iconic features is the mind-blowing bespoke, hand-painted mirror signage, courtesy of Nigel from Searle & Son Signwriters.

On top of the restaurant, the team will also be introducing catering services where they will be attending events and private functions.

