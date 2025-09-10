Sneak peek as former Greek restaurant in Southsea is transformed into astonishing hog roast spot

After weeks of renovation work, a new hog roast restaurant looks unrecognisable ahead of its opening.

Hoggies, in Marmion Road, is gearing up for its highly anticipated launch next Monday after transforming the former Notios restaurant into glorious new spot.

As the brainchild of friends Mark Legg, Lewis Filer and Simon Hartnett, the restaurant is due to dish up culinary magic with its menu, consisting of slow roasted chicken and pork.

Simon, who previously worked as head chef at the Queens Hotel, previously said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to cook in Portsmouth.

“Southsea has an amazing food scene and Hoggies is going to be a huge part of that.

“We’ll be all about big flavours, friendly service, and great vibes in a welcoming setting.”

The renovation project has given the site a wonderful refresh while maintaining its historical elements such as the Victorian tiles and parquet flooring. One of the most iconic features is the mind-blowing bespoke, hand-painted mirror signage, courtesy of Nigel from Searle & Son Signwriters.

On top of the restaurant, the team will also be introducing catering services where they will be attending events and private functions.

The grand opening will take place at 9amm on September 15, with Portsmouth legend, Alan Knight MBE, cutting the ribbon.

For more information about Hoggies, click here.

Pictured: Owners of Hoggies (Left to right) Simon Hartnett, Mark Legg and Lewis Filer

Take a look inside the new hog roast venue, in Marmion Road. Hoggies will officially be opening its doors to customers next week.

Left to right: Mark and Lewis, owners of Hoggies, enjoying a cup of Hoggies own-branded coffee in the newly installed open-window.

Take a look inside Hoggies, in Marmion Road, ahead of its opening next week. Pictured: A bespoke, hand-painted mirror signage, courtesy of Nigel from Searle & Son Signwriters.

Take a look inside Hoggies, in Marmion Road, ahead of its opening next week.

