Three friends are gearing up to open a new hog roast restaurant where ‘big flavours’, ‘great vibes’ and a ‘sense of community’ will take centre stage.

Opening its doors at Marmion Road’s former Greek restaurant, Notios - Hoggies Hog Roast is getting ready to dish up hearty, chef-led comfort food with slow-roasted pork and chicken at the forefront.

Pictured: Owners of Hoggies (Left to right) Simon Hartnett, Mark Legg and Lewis Filer | Hoggies

Mark Legg and Lewis Filer will be leading the new business venture with well-known Portsmouth chef, Simon Hartnett, working his magic in the kitchen.

Hoggies, which will officially open on Monday, September 15, will combine traditional hog roast favourites with a modern infusion of flavours, creating a unique menu in the city.

Simon said: “I’m so excited to be coming back to cook in Portsmouth.

“Southsea has an amazing food scene and Hoggies is going to be a huge part of that. We’ll be all about big flavours, friendly service, and great vibes in a welcoming setting.”

The 30-seater restaurant is currently undergoing a major refurbishment project to modernise the site, while preserving its iconic and original features including the Victorian tiles, parquet flooring and original butchers rails.

Featuring soft booths and high seating, the three owners, are working towards creating a rustic, yet modern, venue where customers can unwind and enjoy comfort food.

“The feel of Southsea is something only locals get, and Marmion Road is packed with independent businesses and a real sense of community. When we saw the empty space, we knew instantly this was it.”

Simon, who has previously worked at a number of highly rated restaurants including The Royal Oak and The Queens Hotel, said opening his own place is a dream come true.

He added: “I have been blown away by the response to our news. I have always dreamt of opening my own venue and to do so in Portsmouth was always the only option for me.

“I can't wait to get open and show everyone what we are all about at Hoggies.”

On top of the restaurant, Hoggies will also cater weddings, private parties, festivals, and events across the city as well as offering a takeaway and delivery service.

Lewis said: “With our team and menu, we’re confident Hoggies will become the go-to for unforgettable food at any event.”