The venue, which has been taken over by Nicola Lang and Mike Woods, has undergone a major refurbishment to give the site a new lease of life - and locals are extremely excited to see what the couple has in store.

The couple had their eye on the venue for a while with a vision to create a welcoming space for the community. The renovation process started at the beginning of the year and the pair have been working tirelessly to make their dream a reality.

Nicola previously said: “It has definitely been a space we had our eye on for a while and we knew the lease was coming to an end and it was a brilliant opportunity that we managed to get it and I think before we took on the venue we had a clear mind set on what we wanted and we just feel so excited because it’s so well known.

"It is a massive venue, it just needed some love, it just needed to be ripped out and revitalised."

Nicola said they have been blown away by the response from members of the public and they are excited to show them what they have been working on.

Nicola said: “It’s been brilliant - there have obviously been obstacles along the way but we are really chuffed to bits with what we have done.

“It’s actually better because I think you have an idea in your mind and then it’s not until you speak to people and the people working with us to design it all and then you bring other ideas to the table so it’s been brilliant.

“We are so excited because everyone is so excited so we just want to open the doors for them and I’m really excited for them to see what we’ve done because it’s totally different to how it was before.

There will be a soft menu in place until Saturday, April 12 and the venue will not be taking bookings until Monday, April 14.

Take a look inside Woodies of Wickham ahead of the opening:

