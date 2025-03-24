Woodies in Wickham confirms opening date after transformation into a bistro and tearoom
Woodies at The Square in Wickham will be opening its doors for the first time in on Friday, April 4. Owners Nicola Lang and Mike Woods have been working to transform the site of the former Greens restaurant into a bistro and tea room.
With the work nearly completed, excited locals will get a chance to look inside at the end of next week. The owners gave The News a glimpse of the work they were doing in January and they confirmed the opening date via a post on social media.
The post said: “Exciting news! We are opening the doors to the brand new Woodies in Wickham Square on Friday, April 4. The opening weekend will be a soft opening as we fine tune our systems and operations so please bear with us as we get everything running smoothly.”
