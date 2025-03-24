Woodies in Wickham confirms opening date after transformation into a bistro and tearoom

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:31 BST
An eagerly anticipated new bistro in Hampshire has confirmed its opening date - and there is not too long to wait.

Woodies at The Square in Wickham will be opening its doors for the first time in on Friday, April 4. Owners Nicola Lang and Mike Woods have been working to transform the site of the former Greens restaurant into a bistro and tea room.

Nicola Lang (42) and her partner Mike Woods (43) are opening their cafe/bistro called Woodies in Wickham in the former Greens restaurant, on Friday, April 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8682)placeholder image
Nicola Lang (42) and her partner Mike Woods (43) are opening their cafe/bistro called Woodies in Wickham in the former Greens restaurant, on Friday, April 4. Picture: Sarah Standing (240125-8682) | Sarah Standing

With the work nearly completed, excited locals will get a chance to look inside at the end of next week. The owners gave The News a glimpse of the work they were doing in January and they confirmed the opening date via a post on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post said: “Exciting news! We are opening the doors to the brand new Woodies in Wickham Square on Friday, April 4. The opening weekend will be a soft opening as we fine tune our systems and operations so please bear with us as we get everything running smoothly.”

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:TeaRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice