Make sure to mark July 5 and 6 in your calenders because one of the city’s legendary events is returning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating its 17th anniversary, Southsea Food Festival has grown into one of the South Coast's biggest food festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-26)

A new addition this year is the kitchen stage, which is being supported by Southsea Deli, Waitrose (Southsea) and Express FM. The stage will give chefs and restaurateurs from Portsmouth the opportunity to showcase their specialities, offering tips and tasty treats.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Coucil with responsibility for economic development said: "I want to thank all the local and regional businesses who have stepped up to support this year’s Southsea Food Festival.

“Their backing not only helps make the event a success but also supports our local economy.

Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-18)

“By working together, we can create great events for our communities, support local jobs, and showcase the incredible talent and businesses we have right here in Portsmouth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-day event takes place in the heart of Southsea, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.

Foodies can try locally produced smokehouse BBQ, macarons, chilli sauces, wines, brewed beers and even Portsmouth's own award-winning aged rum.