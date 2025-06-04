Southsea's illustrious food festival celebrates 17 years as record number of businesses back iconic event
Over 80 food and drink businesses are getting involved in Southsea Food Festival which is returning for yet another year.
Celebrating its 17th anniversary, Southsea Food Festival has grown into one of the South Coast's biggest food festivals.
A new addition this year is the kitchen stage, which is being supported by Southsea Deli, Waitrose (Southsea) and Express FM. The stage will give chefs and restaurateurs from Portsmouth the opportunity to showcase their specialities, offering tips and tasty treats.
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Coucil with responsibility for economic development said: "I want to thank all the local and regional businesses who have stepped up to support this year’s Southsea Food Festival.
“Their backing not only helps make the event a success but also supports our local economy.
“By working together, we can create great events for our communities, support local jobs, and showcase the incredible talent and businesses we have right here in Portsmouth."
The two-day event takes place in the heart of Southsea, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.
Foodies can try locally produced smokehouse BBQ, macarons, chilli sauces, wines, brewed beers and even Portsmouth's own award-winning aged rum.
