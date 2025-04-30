Sourdough Ted is Albert Road’s newest addition after opening its doors on Friday, April 11 - and it has already been a hit with locals.

Tom Emery, owner of Teds, started his business venture in Dorset during the lockdown when he discovered his pizza passion through pop up events.

The 31-year-old, who was born in the Portsmouth, found himself back in city and operating within the Outside-In Food Court before he started managing the kitchen at The Cellars Micropub.

He said: “I’ve been running the kitchen separately for a while but now the whole business is mine - I’m really enjoying it. I’ve had experience in the kitchen, the bar and in management so it is nice to combine it all and it’s nice to be in control of the beers because I’m quite into my craft beers.

“I have always thought that I would eventually lead up to this - it has been a bit of a crazy year but it has been good, it’s all been really positive - last week was crazy busy, the weekend in particular.”

The menu will dish up a range of tasty pizzas including the diavola which is proving to be a customer favourite and consists of mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja, whipped ricotta, chillies and hot honey.

Tom added: “I have done a new menu which has got a few bar snacks because I don’t just want it to feel like a food place, I want people to also come in for a drink.

“I just want it to be a staple place for that part of the road where people know what they are getting when they come in.

“I inherited it with the pictures and fittings so it just needed a bit of a spruce up - we changed the colour of it outside and it’s had a freshen up inside which has made a huge difference and we’ve had a lot of positive comments on it.”

