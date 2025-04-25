Following a full refurbishment, Havant’s former Park Lodge, located in Havant Park, looks unrecognisable as the Webb family open their first micropub - From Beer To Eternity.

Donna and Andy Webb, along with the help of daughter, Gabrielle, and her boyfriend, Jamie, have put blood, sweat and tears into their new business endeavour which has been a dream for years.

The micropub officially opened its doors over the Easter weekend and the family has already had a fantastic response from locals who have been blown away with the new venue.

Donna said: “Things are going really well. We’ve had some positive feedback from everyone and we are really enjoying the place which is nice.

“This is the first time we have done anything like this - my husband worked at Portcullis for two years so he gained some experience from there and then wanted to open his own bar.

“It has been great, everything has been going really well and we had a lot of people at the opening, they were queueing out the door - I think the word is spreading quite quickly that we are here.”

The venue, which is fantastically adorned with music decor from top to bottom, offers IPA’s, ales, craft beers and bottled drinks, many of which are sourced from Hampshire breweries and businesses.

Donna added: “It’s really quirky, we’ve got lots of things to look at and we have a music theme so we always have music playing - we’ve got vinyls, CD’s, lots of different things.

“We love going to gigs and watching live music - we’ve taken a bit of everything we love and put our own spin on it and the music theme is definitely quirky.

“We are in a great location - we just want it to be a family friendly place where there’s something for everyone.”

By the end of the first day, the pub had already sold out of an IPA by Portcullis Brewery and they plan to keep rotating the beers in order ‘to give people lots of choice’.

