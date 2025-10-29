Steak and Roast 'glad' at positive hygiene rating outcome following re-visit after 'unjustified' inspection
Steak and Roast, in Havant Road, Drayton, was awarded a 1 hygiene rating after it was inspected on July 17, prompting the owner, Emily Strudwick, to appeal.
The inspection outlined that ‘major improvement’ was necessary but the owner said the outcome was a reflection of unfortunate circumstances', as the visit took place while the chef was dealing with a family bereavement.
Following a re-inspection, the restaurant has now secured a 4 hygiene rating, with hygienic food handling and management of food safety both being good, and cleanliness being judged as satisfactory.
Emily said: “Our restaurant has been awarded a 4-star hygiene rating, recognising our continued commitment to maintaining a clean, safe and well-run kitchen.
“We have always stood by our belief that the original inspection, which resulted in a 1-star rating, was inappropriate, flawed and unjustified.
“We are therefore glad that this latest inspection has cleared our name and reaffirmed the high standards that our team works hard to uphold every day.”
Food businesses can achieve a hygiene score of 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest showing higher hygiene standards in food handling, building structure, and management systems.
The 29-year-old added: “This situation has unfortunately cost our business over £10,000 in lost revenue, and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers who continued to visit and support us throughout this period.
“At Steak & Roast Portsmouth, we take pride in our open kitchen, where customers can see their meals freshly prepared by our chefs. Transparency, quality and customer confidence have always been at the heart of what we do.
“We look forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers to enjoy one of our famous Steaks or Roasts soon.”
Steak and Roast dishes up a range of steaks, burgers, fajitas and roast dinners, as well as desserts such as Nutella and Oreo bread pudding.