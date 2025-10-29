Following a re-inspection, a restaurant has regained a positive hygiene rating, after the owner described its previous visit as ‘unjustified’ and ‘flawed’.

The inspection outlined that ‘major improvement’ was necessary but the owner said the outcome was a reflection of unfortunate circumstances', as the visit took place while the chef was dealing with a family bereavement.

Steak and Roast Portsmouth. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Following a re-inspection, the restaurant has now secured a 4 hygiene rating, with hygienic food handling and management of food safety both being good, and cleanliness being judged as satisfactory.

“We have always stood by our belief that the original inspection, which resulted in a 1-star rating, was inappropriate, flawed and unjustified.

Food businesses can achieve a hygiene score of 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest showing higher hygiene standards in food handling, building structure, and management systems.

The 29-year-old added: “This situation has unfortunately cost our business over £10,000 in lost revenue, and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal customers who continued to visit and support us throughout this period.

“At Steak & Roast Portsmouth, we take pride in our open kitchen, where customers can see their meals freshly prepared by our chefs. Transparency, quality and customer confidence have always been at the heart of what we do.

“We look forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers to enjoy one of our famous Steaks or Roasts soon.”