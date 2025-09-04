A restaurant has said the outcome of its recent hygiene inspection is a ‘reflection of unfortunate circumstances’, and it is ‘confident’ it will secure an increased score next time round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an inspection on July 17, Steak and Roast Drayton, which used to be Valletta until a rebrand earlier this year, was awarded a rating of 1 - a significant drop from its previous 4 rating.

Steak + Roast at 208 Havant Road was given a rating of 1 on July 17. Its hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was rated as improvement necessary. Its management of food safety was rated as major improvement necessary. The owners of Steak + Roast have advised on the day of the inspection their head chef was off due to a bereavement which is one of the reasons for the rating.

The inspection outlined that ‘major improvement is necessary’ for the management of food safety,

It found:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hygienic food handling - Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Improvement necessary

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - Improvement necessary

- Including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - Improvement necessary Management of food safety - System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future- Major improvement necessary

But the owner Emily Strudwick, who is also a city councillor, is determined to regain the restaurant’s former score, saying the inspectors visited while the chef was dealing with a family bereavement.

The 29-year-old said: “The food and hygiene team entered the premises whilst we were closed and not operational as an active kitchen serving food.

“Our head chef’s father died the same day and wasn’t present on site, so our kitchen assistant was the only one on site at the time who obviously doesn’t have the knowledge on our operation like our head chef or main chef does. This unfortunately led the F&H team to ask him questions he simply didn’t know the answers to because it isn’t his role.

“Equally the normal routine checks prior to opening were yet to be complete as it was three hours before service was beginning that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The score isn’t a reflection of our kitchen or hygiene, but a reflection of the unfortunate circumstances that day.”

Food businesses can achieve a hygiene score of 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest showing higher hygiene standards in food handling, building structure, and management systems.

The owner has confirmed that the ‘minor things’ that were mentioned in the inspection have been ‘resolved’ and ‘remedied’, and that the team welcomes customers to view the open kitchen any time they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have paid for a reinspection which will take place in the next 8-10 weeks and we are confident we will get an increased score.

“We welcome any customers to view our open kitchen any time they like.”