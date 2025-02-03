'Heavy heart' as cherished Southsea boozer The Rutland Arms closes
The Rutland Arms, located in Francis Avenue, Southsea, took to social media yesterday (Sunday, February 2) to announce it will be closing its doors.
The post said: “With a heavy heart I close the doors tonight (February 2). So come by and help drink us dry, take part in our last meat raffle here and possibly my Cards Against Humanity quiz.
“(I’ll be back).”
The pub went through a period of uncertainty last year after it closed due to a change in management. As a result, a shadow premises licence was submitted and approved in June 2024, and a new landlady took over.
Stonegate Group owns the pub and it has already started advertising for someone to take over the venue on its website.
The listing says: “The Rutland Arms is an imposing corner site property in good decorative order both externally and internally.
“Due to its close proximity to the university and football stadium, the establishment is well situated to attract students and sports fans in addition to people living within the neighbourhood.”