A beloved boozer in the heart of the city has announced its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rutland Arms, located in Francis Avenue, Southsea, took to social media yesterday (Sunday, February 2) to announce it will be closing its doors.

Rutland Arms, Southsea

The post said: “With a heavy heart I close the doors tonight (February 2). So come by and help drink us dry, take part in our last meat raffle here and possibly my Cards Against Humanity quiz.

“(I’ll be back).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub went through a period of uncertainty last year after it closed due to a change in management. As a result, a shadow premises licence was submitted and approved in June 2024, and a new landlady took over.

The listing says: “The Rutland Arms is an imposing corner site property in good decorative order both externally and internally.

“Due to its close proximity to the university and football stadium, the establishment is well situated to attract students and sports fans in addition to people living within the neighbourhood.”