An Emsworth pub which announced yesterday it was closing with immediate effect has now said it has reopened following an outpouring of support from the local community.

The Blue Bell Inn announced yesterday (Sunday, February 2) that it was closing after 30 years ‘with a heavy heart’, sending shockwaves through the town. But its landlord has said the huge amount of support and goodwill from the local community has enabled it to reopen this afternoon (Monday, February 3).

“There was a family emergency, but we have been able to open today thanks to the huge amount of support and help which was expressed yesterday,” landlord Giles Babb said. “We have had a huge amount of support from so many people, so thank you.”

The Blue Bell Inn on South Street, Emsworth revealed they would be shutting up shop for good on Sunday, February 3. (Photo: Google Maps)

The popular pub announced the news of the reopening on its social media which said: “Firstly can I just thank you for all your kind comments over the last couple of days. We really appreciate your support.

“We would just like to confirm we are now open again and whilst the future is unknown, we have decided to open again today. Thanks again and we hope to see as many of you as possible soon. Giles, Charlotte & The Blue Bell Team.”

The Blue Bell Inn has been run by the Babb family since 1994. Originally, it was run by Thomas Babb for more than 12 years before his son Giles, who is the current landlord, took over.