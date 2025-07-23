"Excited" Royal Marines musicians to give free performances at Gunwharf Quays ahead of Guildhall spectacular
Personnel from the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) will be performing at Gunwharf Quays on Friday and Saturday (July 25-26). Thirty musicians from Portsmouth’s School of Music will show the public an hour long marching display, starting at 2pm.
The band will come to a halt outside the Spinnaker Tower, producing a rousing finale for the shoppers at the centre. Major Steve Green RM, Director of Music Training at the Royal Marines School of Music, said: “The concert and Beating Retreat at the Guildhall is exactly what you’d expect from the Royal Marines Band Service – the world’s best music played by the best military musicians.
“We’re excited to meet the public and let them know what life is really like under our famous pith helmets and where better to do it than Gunwharf Quays.”
The musicians are promoting a glamourous concert at Portsmouth Guildhall on August 9. Shoppers at Gunwharf Quays will be given some of the highlights from the show, which will end with a spectacular Beating Retreat marching ceremony in the Guildhall Square.
Describing the summer concert, Portsmouth Guildhall said on its website: “The Band is back! Military musicians from the Royal Marines School of Music return for their most sensational concert of the year, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.
“The Summer Concert and Beating Retreat is packed with pageantry and passion. It’s a spectacular concert bringing together unbeatable music and entertainment which celebrates the pride, the professionalism and song from some of the country’s finest young musicians. There will be fanfares, marches and the unforgettable Corps of Drums. There will be stunning performances from the concert band, the Big Band, from soloists and singers. Finally, the ground will shake with the unmissable sounds and spectacle of the world-famous Ceremony of Beating the Retreat.”
Tickets cost £18.70 and the public are asked to arrive at 1.30pm.
