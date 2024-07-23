Subway will bring back its free kids meal for the summer holidays. | Contributed

A popular nationwide sandwich shop is bringing back an offer which enables kids to eat free for the summer holidays.

Subway have announced a kids eat free scheme which will last from Monday, July 29 until Sunday, August 25. The free meal, which includes a 4’’ sub, snack and drink, is available when purchasing any full price footlong sub or SubMelt.

This is the first time the American fast food chain has run the scheme in the UK in the summer, having previously run the offer successfully at Easter.

EMEA brand & UK&I marketing director at Subway, Kirstey Elston, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Kids Eat Free offer again. By running for an even longer time throughout the summer break, our aim is to help families enjoy the holidays and spend quality time together, with less worry about the cost.

“To date, Subway®’s Kids Eat Free offer has helped feed over 57,000 families across the UK and Ireland.”