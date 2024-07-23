Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A premises licence has been approved for a new pizzeria at the former Restaurant 27 site, despite local concerns.

The venue, licenced since 1975, has been granted a fresh premises licence following the closure of the Michelin-listed Restaurant 27 in August last year. This is despite objections related to the opening hours, parking issues, and noise disturbance.

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee welcomed a representative speaking on behalf of the applicant, Kailasanathan Madanlal, who was unable to attend the meeting.

Restaurant 27 in Southsea will be transformed into an Italian eatery. Picture: Christies & Co and Savills

The representative highlighted Madanlal’s 18 years of experience in the retail industry and 15 years as a licence holder, including operating a business in Portsmouth. He assured locals that parking would be restricted to South Parade Road, located further south of the venue, which sits at the corner of Clarence and Burgoyne Road in Southsea.

He also stated that there would be a no-smoking policy around the venue, with CCTV installed both inside and outside the property. Additionally, it was confirmed that the main entrance would feature a double airlocked door to minimise noise escaping from the premises.

During the committee meeting, resident Christopher Eldred raised concerns about the differences between the previous restaurant and the proposed pizzeria, especially regarding the increased opening hours and customer capacity.

He reflected on the previous owners’ “very high standards” for behaviour and public nuisance and expressed doubts about whether these standards could be maintained in a fast-food establishment. Another resident voiced fears about delivery vehicles parking on double yellow lines on Clarence and Burgoyne Road when picking up orders.

Councillor George Madgwick assured residents that they have the right to contact the council to review the licence if they believe any of the licensing objectives, including the prevention of crime and disorder, have been breached.