But with so many places to pick from when it comes to getting a burger in Portsmouth, you might be wondering which ones are the best.
We have pulled together a list of the highest rated places on Google, according to reviews.
MORE: Best pubs in Portsmouth according to Google reviews, Best Chinese restaurants according to Google reviews
They include many popular burger spots across the city.
You can see them below in our gallery.
Make sure to click through all the pages.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.