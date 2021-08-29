But with so many places to pick from when it comes to getting a burger in Portsmouth, you might be wondering which ones are the best.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated places on Google, according to reviews.

They include many popular burger spots across the city.

You can see them below in our gallery.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Umami Street Food Umami Street Food in Elm Grove, Southsea, has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 616 ratings. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Feed Cafe Feed Cafe in The Hard has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 739 ratings. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. 7Bone Burger Co 7Bone Burger Co in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 1,210 ratings. Photo: Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog Photo Sales

4. Uncle Sams Hamburger Express Uncle Sams Hamburger Express in London Road, North End, has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews based on 170 ratings. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales