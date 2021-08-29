These are the best places to get a burger in Portsmouth. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF

The 10 best places to get a burger in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

It is National Burger Day and you might be feeling tempted to treat yourself to a burger today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 6:17 pm

But with so many places to pick from when it comes to getting a burger in Portsmouth, you might be wondering which ones are the best.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated places on Google, according to reviews.

They include many popular burger spots across the city.

You can see them below in our gallery.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Umami Street Food

Umami Street Food in Elm Grove, Southsea, has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 616 ratings.

2. Feed Cafe

Feed Cafe in The Hard has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 739 ratings.

3. 7Bone Burger Co

7Bone Burger Co in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews based on 1,210 ratings.

4. Uncle Sams Hamburger Express

Uncle Sams Hamburger Express in London Road, North End, has a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews based on 170 ratings.

