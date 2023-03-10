The 11 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth according to Google reviews
Ordering a kebab is an indulgent luxury which many people enjoy.
There are dozens of kebab restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth, so it can be hard to decide where to eat. Google have ranked the best restaurants and takeaways that serves kebabs in the city.
NOW READ: Best places to get a kebab according to Portsmouth readers, Kebab takeaway scoops industry award
These are the 11 best places, according to their star ratings. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which place is best, and see lots of recommendations you may not know about.
Page 1 of 3