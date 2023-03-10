News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are the 11 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adam Berry/Getty Images.
These are the 11 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adam Berry/Getty Images.
These are the 11 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adam Berry/Getty Images.

The 11 best places to get a kebab in Portsmouth according to Google reviews

Ordering a kebab is an indulgent luxury which many people enjoy.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 5:26pm

There are dozens of kebab restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth, so it can be hard to decide where to eat. Google have ranked the best restaurants and takeaways that serves kebabs in the city.

NOW READ: Best places to get a kebab according to Portsmouth readers, Kebab takeaway scoops industry award

These are the 11 best places, according to their star ratings. Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which place is best, and see lots of recommendations you may not know about.

Kemals van in Hilsea has a 4.4 star rating on Google, with 78 reviews. (stock picture used).

1. Kemals

Kemals van in Hilsea has a 4.4 star rating on Google, with 78 reviews. (stock picture used).

Photo: Sławomir Fajer - stock.adobe.co

Photo Sales
Wagyu Bros in Palmerston Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 66 reviews.

2. Wagyu Bros - 10

Wagyu Bros in Palmerston Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 66 reviews.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Sultan Shawarma in Fratton Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 122 reviews.

3. Sultan Shawarma - 9

Sultan Shawarma in Fratton Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 122 reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Copnor Grill in Tangier Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 159 reviews.

4. Copnor Grill - 8

Copnor Grill in Tangier Road has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with 159 reviews.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthGoogle