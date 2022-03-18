Has your favourite Chinese takeaway made the top 7?

The 7 best Chinese restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

There are many Chinese takeaways to pick from in Portsmouth – but which one is the best?

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:48 am

Chinese takeaway is always a popular family favourite, with everything from vegetable spring rolls, to chicken chow mein.

If you’re struggling to decide where to order your Chinese from this weekend, we’ve put together a list of the top seven restaurants in the city according to Google reviews.

More: 9 best restaurants to eat at in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor, Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth to host 'unique' food awards event over the bank holiday weekend

To see what Portsmouth takeaways are the best, check out all the pictures down below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Dim Sum Hut, Portsmouth

Dim Sum Hut, on Commercial Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 83 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Yuan Siu, Southsea

Yuan Siu, on St James's Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 81 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Peninsula, Southsea

Peninsula, on Somers Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 56 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google maps

Photo Sales

4. Taste of China, Cosham

The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 381 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PortsmouthGooglePompeyGunwharf QuaysTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 2