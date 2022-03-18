Chinese takeaway is always a popular family favourite, with everything from vegetable spring rolls, to chicken chow mein.

If you’re struggling to decide where to order your Chinese from this weekend, we’ve put together a list of the top seven restaurants in the city according to Google reviews.

To see what Portsmouth takeaways are the best, check out all the pictures down below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Dim Sum Hut, Portsmouth Dim Sum Hut, on Commercial Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 83 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Yuan Siu, Southsea Yuan Siu, on St James's Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 81 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Peninsula, Southsea Peninsula, on Somers Road, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 56 reviews on Google. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Taste of China, Cosham The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 381 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales