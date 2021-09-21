Here's the best bakeries in Portsmouth if you fancy a sweet or savoury treat.

The 8 best bakeries in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

There are many bakeries that offer baked goods and sweet treats in Portsmouth, but which is the best?

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:47 am

Whether you fancy a slice of homemade cake or you are after a fresh loaf of bread to compliment your morning bacon butty, Portsmouth has many bakeries that offer the best baked goods in the area.

With the Great British Bake Off about to return to our screens with a new series, we've put together a list of the best bakeries in the Portsmouth area that are sure to satisfy your bakery craving.

Here are the best bakeries in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

1. Soothills Ltd, Fareham

Soothills Ltd, on East Street, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 650 reviews on Google.

2. Bread Addiction, Southsea

Bread Addiction, on Elm Grove, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 301 reviews on Google.

3. Rowner Bakery, Gosport

Rowner Bakery, on Beauchamp Avenue, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 159 reviews on Google.

4. Casa de Castro, Southsea

Casa De Castro, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 114 reviews on Google.

