Whether you fancy a slice of homemade cake or you are after a fresh loaf of bread to compliment your morning bacon butty, Portsmouth has many bakeries that offer the best baked goods in the area.

With the Great British Bake Off about to return to our screens with a new series, we've put together a list of the best bakeries in the Portsmouth area that are sure to satisfy your bakery craving.

Here are the best bakeries in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if you can spot your favourite bakery!

1. Soothills Ltd, Fareham Soothills Ltd, on East Street, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 650 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Bread Addiction, Southsea Bread Addiction, on Elm Grove, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 301 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Rowner Bakery, Gosport Rowner Bakery, on Beauchamp Avenue, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 159 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Casa de Castro, Southsea Casa De Castro, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 114 reviews on Google. Photo: Kieran Davey Photo Sales