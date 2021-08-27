These are the best places to get breakfast in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

Victorious Festival 2021: The top 10 best places for breakfast in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:19 pm

There are two types of people in the world - morning people and those who love a sleep in.

No matter which type you are, you will need breakfast when you wake up to give you fuel for the rest of the day.

If you're a foodie and love yourself a delicious breakfast, we've put together a list of the best places in Portsmouth to grab a bite to eat in the morning, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out all the pictures down below to see the best breakfast restaurants in the city.

1. Smile Cafe, Southsea

Smile Café, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 214 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Farm Kitchen, Southsea

Farm Kitchen, on Palmerston Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 311 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Station Café, Havant

Station Café, on Market Parade, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 328 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Hunter Gatherer, Southsea

Hunter Gatherer, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 376 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

