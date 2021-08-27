There are two types of people in the world - morning people and those who love a sleep in.

No matter which type you are, you will need breakfast when you wake up to give you fuel for the rest of the day.

If you're a foodie and love yourself a delicious breakfast, we've put together a list of the best places in Portsmouth to grab a bite to eat in the morning, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out all the pictures down below to see the best breakfast restaurants in the city.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Smile Cafe, Southsea Smile Café, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 214 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Farm Kitchen, Southsea Farm Kitchen, on Palmerston Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 311 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Station Café, Havant Station Café, on Market Parade, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 328 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Hunter Gatherer, Southsea Hunter Gatherer, on Albert Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 376 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales