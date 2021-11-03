The cuisine is one of the nations’ favourites and nothing beats tucking into one after a long day at work.

But with so many Chinese restaurants across Hampshire it can be tricky to narrow down the choice.

Here are the nine best Chinese restaurants in Hampshire, according to Tripadvisor.

Be sure to click through the gallery to find out which one is the highest rated.

1. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, High Street, Gosport - 9 The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, in the High Street, Gosport, is rated ninth by Tripadvisor. It has a 4 star rating from 290 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Mayflower Restaurant, May Place House, May Place, Basingstoke - 8 Mayflower Restaurant is rated as the eighth best Chinese restaurant by Tripadvisor. It has a 4 star rating from 384 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Garden Restaurant, High Road, Southampton - 7 Tripadvisor rank Garden Restaurant in High Road, Southampton, as the seventh best Chinese restaurant in Hampshire. It has a 4.5 star rating from 97 reviews, and a coveted 2021 Travellers' Choice award. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Tin Tin, The Hard, Portsmouth - 6 The sixth best Chinese restaurant in Hampshire according to Tripadvisor is Tin Tin. They have a 4.5 star rating from 270 reviews. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales