The Akash in Southsea bags award for best restaurant in Hampshire
The Akash, in Albert Road, has been awarded the Best Restaurant in Hampshire award at a glitzy award ceremony in Birmingham for the Tommy Miah’s International Indian Chef of the Year competition & Award.
The award showcases some of the best restaurants in the industry across the country and The Akash has been recognised as a shining star. The award ceremony took place on September 29 at The Macdonald Burlington Hotel. The event also welcomed Sky News presenter Anila Dhami and actor Nitin Ganatra as well as a range of talented people in the industry.
Faz Forhad Ahmed, who is a chef and an owner of the restaurant, attended the ceremony and took to stage to claim his prize which highlights the staff’s hard work.
This is not the first time The Akash has secured an award as it has also been recognised as South East Restaurant of the Year in The English Curry Awards in 2023. The family run restaurant has been running in Southsea for almost 46 years and it has been a huge part of the city’s food and drink scene.
