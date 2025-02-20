Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taking inspiration from a film, a thriving food truck in the heart of the city, is a mobile gem worth visiting.

The Cookhouse Street Food, owned by brother and sister duo, Ashley and Danielle Cornish, has gone from strength to strength over the past three years.

Ashley Cornish and his sister Danielle Cornish from Southsea and Waterlooville, have been running The Cookhouse Street Food van for the past three and a half years pitching up at various locations across Portsmouth and at Victorious Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (140225-9743) | Sarah Standing

The popular food truck is the city’s best kept secret and it has gone down a treat with customers.

Danielle said: “I saw a film, it was based in America with lovely sunshine and they had a food truck and I thought lets give it a go but I didn’t take the weather in mind.

“It’s so lovely the amount of support we’ve had from the start up until now. Starting on Hayling with all of the regulars that we’ve had to coming over to Portsmouth and Hampshire - it’s been amazing the amount of people we’ve met.”

The siblings pride themselves on the well-designed menu which has been carefully cultivated so there is something for everyone. Using fresh ingredients and cooking everything from scratch, they work round the clock to create tasty dishes that are a hit with customers.

Ashley said: “For us, the reason we need to do this is because we are passionate about food and eating and it’s not a generic burger van and there’s nothing wrong with that but for us to be interested, it’s all about quality and I believe we are building that brand.

“Essentially at the moment, Victorious is the biggest event we do and then we do lots of private corporate events and that’s what we are really pushing for now - we want to do the festivals at the weekend and corporates throughout the day.”

The Cookhouse Street Food truck is a wonderful mobile gem if you are looking for a tasty meal. | The Cookhouse Street Food

The pair have high hopes for the future and they are currently in the process of building a commercial kitchen. Ashley also said they would love broaden the brand by opening a Cookhouse coffee shop in the future.

Ashley added: “The lamb filthy fries - our uniform has a really cool design of the lamb chopping up the potato - a lot of work goes into it but the lamb filfthy fries is definitely our best seller.

“We are in the process of building a commercial kitchen and then in the future having a coffee shop but that takes a lot of money and time so that will be a little while away.”