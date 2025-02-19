A popular boozer is back up and running following its sudden closure earlier this month.

The landlady, Sarah Lucas, took to social media at the beginning of this month explaining that she was closing. However, within a week the pub reopened and Sarah has said that she is excited to get the boozer ‘off the ground.’

The Rutland Arms | Sophie Lewis

The closure came as a result of financial reasons but the landlady has said that she is here to stay and will be trading until further notice.

“It feels really good to be back open. I do feel a little bit disheartened that I had to close - I have got some exciting plans for the place - I really want to get this pub off the ground.”

The 42-year-old has managed the pub for the past seven months after previously working for the old owner.

Sarah added: “I just love the place. I started off on the bar just to help out and then I ended up working regularly on the bar - When they closed, I was gutted but I showed an interest and the next thing I know the ball was rolling.

Sarah has big plans for the pub and she is hoping to host more live music events, meat raffles, the Cards Against Humanity quiz and much more.