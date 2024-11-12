A traditional pub that suddenly shut last week and is the subject of a court battle to close it down will be investigated by a council, The News can reveal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bird in Hand | NW

As reported, The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, “closed until further notice”, a sign on the pub’s door said. Now East Hampshire District Council has said it will be contacting the licence holder before deciding if any action is needed.

The abrupt closure led to people posting on social media that staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”. The pub owner Stonegate told The News on Monday attempts were being made from a third party to close the pub.

A Stonegate spokesperson said: "We can confirm that The Bird in Hand has ceased trading following a third-party court application to liquidate the company.

“This situation, while unfortunate, was beyond our control, and we understand that this is a difficult time for the team impacted by the closure. We will be working closely with the official receiver to understand when we can expect the pub to be handed back to us and we can then work on plans to reopen.”

Now East Hampshire District Council has confirmed it will be looking into matters. A spokesperson said: "The premises currently has a licence so we will contact the licence holder to assess the situation and see if we need to take any action."