Traditional Lovedean pub that suddenly shut set to reopen under new owners

A traditional Lovedean pub that suddenly shut amid a court battle to close it down will finally reopen, its new owners have announced.

The Bird in Hand in Lovedean closed suddenly in November amid a court battle with money owed to HMRC.

The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, closed its doors in November after attempts were being made from a third party to shut down the tudor-style pub that has “been a major part of the village since the 1800s”, according to its website.

Pub owner Stonegate previously revealed the pub owed money to HMRC with the official receiver named as The Insolvency Service - a government agency which was seeking to recoup its money.

Now after four months of closure it has been announced that new owners are taking over. Brothers Dan and Calvin Swan and their dad Gary will be opening the doors on March 21.

The trio, who run Hampshire Pub Co Ltd, currently own Rapscallions in Southsea and Port Solent as well as Ripper & Co. They also run The Red Lion in Southwick but will be severing ties with the pub to take on the mantle at the Bird in Hand.

In a social media post announcing the takeover, they said: “I’d like to introduce ourselves, my name is Calvin and along with my brother Dan and my dad Gary we run Hampshire Pub Co Ltd. We grew up in pubs and spent many amazing years living in The White Hart and The Chairmakers in Denmead.

“My mum and dad ran the pubs. I just did back flips on the trampoline. We currently own Rapscallions in Southsea and Port Solent as well as Ripper & Co. We also currently operate The Red Lion in Southwick but we are moving on to run the Bird in Hand so the current staff from the Red Lion will be serving you and yes we are bringing our amazing pies. We can’t wait to open our doors on March 21.”

A subsequent post said they will open at 12pm and are “almost fully booked” on Friday night but have “plenty of space for the weekend”.