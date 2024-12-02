Traditional Lovedean pub that suddenly shut amid court battle owes money to HMRC

A traditional Lovedean pub that suddenly shut last month amid a court battle to close it down owes money to the government in unpaid tax, it can now be revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bird in Hand in Lovedean | NW

The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, remains shut currently with a sign still placed on the door saying “closed until further notice”.

The pub owner Stonegate told The News in November attempts were being made from a third party to close the tudor-style pub that has “been a major part of the village since the 1800s”, according to its website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Stonegate has revealed the pub owes money to HMRC with the official receiver named as The Insolvency Service - a government agency which is seeking to recoup its money. The pub chain firm was unable to give any indication of when the pub might reopen.

Meanwhile East Hampshire District Council previously said it was looking into matters following questions over the licence - with it subsequently confirmed the pub did have a licence. The council has today added: “They had a licence in place. It has since lapsed and been renewed.”

The abrupt closure led to people posting on social media that staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”

A post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bird in Hand in Lovedean | NW

A Stonegate spokesperson said last month: "We can confirm that The Bird in Hand has ceased trading following a third-party court application to liquidate the company.

“This situation, while unfortunate, was beyond our control, and we understand that this is a difficult time for the team impacted by the closure. We will be working closely with the official receiver to understand when we can expect the pub to be handed back to us and we can then work on plans to reopen.”

A message from the pub on its website said: “Please note we are now closed. All deposits are being processed and refunded. Should you have any questions please email [email protected].”