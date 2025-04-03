Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A traditional Lovedean pub that suddenly shut following a court battle to close it down amid financial struggles is thriving once again under the new owners - who have big plans for the once popular venue.

This pub in Lovedean Lane, Lovedean, is dog friendly and also has baby-changing facilities and has disabled access. | JPIMedia

Landlord Calvin Swan is leading the charge to restore the Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, to its former glories with support from his brother Dan and their dad Gary.

Since reopening on March 21 following four months of closure, locals have packed into the quintessential English watering hole in a “very positive response” to what is being described by the landlords as a “new era”.

The trio, who run Hampshire Pub Co Ltd, currently own Rapscallions in Southsea and Port Solent as well as Ripper & Co. They had also run The Red Lion in Southwick but after the lease expired decided to take over the Bird in Hand, a Stonegate-owned pub.

Dan told The News: “Things have gone very well so far, there’s been a really positive response from locals who are happy to see the pub back open. It is the hub of the area. We’ve only been open two weeks but the response has been very positive.

“The lease was finishing at the Red Lion so we decided to take on the Bird in Hand. We’ve brought all our staff over and are hiring more people.

“We are bringing the model we used from the Red Lion to the Bird in Hand which we think has more prospects for growth and to drive the business forward. It has a bigger outside area and bar, a decking area, the kitchen is a lot bigger so we can do better dishes and it has two gardens for families and children.”

Dan said the “massively popular” roast dinners will continue to be an important part of the menu - as was shown on a busy Mother’s Day at the pub.

The Swans will continue their popular pie week that was a big hit at the Red Lion alongside other “traditional” foods. Dan added: “We want to make the pub more family and dog friendly.”

Under the previous landlord the pub owed money to HMRC with the official receiver named as The Insolvency Service - a government agency which was seeking to recoup its money. Dan said there had been no impact for them after taking over the pub. “It’s nothing to do with us. This is a new era,” he said.