Trendy waterfront bistro cafe Southsea Beach Cafe closes for 'fresh revamp' ahead of Christmas
Southsea Beach Cafe opened its doors 10 years ago - and it has confirmed that it will be closing for ten days to undergo a refurbishment.
The cafe, which is known for its diverse menu and cosy atmosphere, will be temporarily closing from today (November 11) until Thursday, November 21.
The bistro cafe took to Facebook to announce the closure. The post says: “After 10 amazing years, we’re giving the cafe a fresh revamp!
“We’ll be temporarily closing from 11th - 21st November to refresh and modernise, just in time for the festive season.
“Our takeaway hatch will be open every day from 10am - 3pm, serving your favourite food and drinks while we get things ready inside.
“Plus, Southsea Sauna will be open as usual, so you can still enjoy sauna sessions during our cafe renovations. We can’t wait to welcome you back to a refreshed Southsea Beach Cafe soon.”
Southsea Beach Cafe also offers venue hire of the snack area or the entire venue for parties or events.
