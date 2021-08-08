Portsmouth has everything a student could possibly need during their time at University.

University of Portsmouth: 7 spots all new students need to know including best clubs, shopping spots and attractions

Does University really have to be all work and no play?

By Charlotte Hawes
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:42 pm

With the University of Portsmouth ranking in the top 100 Universities in the country, we’ve put together a list of the most popular student locations to ensure they have the best student experience in the city.

If you are arriving in Portsmouth for the first time, you might be wondering what the city has to offer.

So here is a guide of the top nightlife spots, shopping areas and other attractions to keep you occupied.

1. 1) The Astoria nightclub

The popular student nightclub has events on every night for your student night out needs. Now that clubs are reopen, students have flocked to the nightclub hotspot. It's the best place for a pint of Snakebite or a well needed break from studies.

2. 2) Gunwharf Quays

Gunwharf Quays has it all. From a designer shopping outlet to numerous bars and restaurants, no student will ever be bored with a trip down to the marina. Gunwharf is also home to the Spinnaker Tower. This student hotspot hosts a student discount night during freshers week so you can splurge some of your student loan!

3. 3) Popworld

Come September, Portsmouth is sure to see the return of the famous student society night, Purple Wednesday's. If you love a bit of cheese music, you'll love Popworld. The nightclub is also open during the weekend for the ultimate fix of party tunes.

4. 4) Southsea Beach

Many student's choose Portsmouth University due to the glorious sea front. It's the perfect place to catch a sun tan in the summer, or go for a stroll mid-exam season. The beach is also a perfect student hangout due to the arcades and Treasure Island mini golf on Clarence Pier.

