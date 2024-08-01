WATCH: Giggling Squid welcomes customers to new site in Gunwharf Quays - take tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new venue, located in the Vulcan buildings, opened up on Tuesday, July 30 - and it has gone down a treat. The new Thai restaurant has been completely transformed into a gorgeous venue adjourned with botanical decor and wallpaper that transports you to a completely country.
I had the opportunity to visit the eatery ahead of its opening - and it spectacular. The entire layout has been utilised perfectly to ensure that every inch of the venue can be used in an effective way. I was completely blown away by the inside of the restaurant which has a feature dome in the centre and a stunning bar area.
It was clear that a lot of time and effort has gone into creating an immaculate place for people to dine.
In a previous interview, Giggling Squid co-founder, Andy Laurillard, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the vibrant flavours of Thailand to Portsmouth. Our mission has always been to create a dining experience that is both authentic and accessible, and we believe that the lively atmosphere and coastal destination of Gunwharf Quays is a perfect spot for us to deliver this.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.