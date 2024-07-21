WATCH: Hustle and bustle in Palmerston Road as people flock to Southsea Food Festival
The two day weekend festival showcases some of the best and beloved food and drink businesses across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas - and it is the perfect opportunity to explore a range of different cuisines.
This year, the event is taking place on July 20 and July 21 and the first day welcomed thousands of people all wanting to get a taste of the action. From ice cream traders to gin to burgers to Thai food, there is something for everyone to tuck into - and to make things better, there is live music and entertainment throughout.
The Palmerston Road festival has been running for years and it spans down surrounding roads. This year, the event has welcomed a range of popular traders including Amore Pizza Amore, Churros Ole, Kung Fu Pan, Munchbox, Need Street Food and much more.
As a result of the event taking place this weekend, there are some road closures and diversions in place to be aware of including a temporary road closure from midday on July 19 to midday July 22, on: Clarendon Road (between Palmerston Road and The Vale), Osborne Road (between Ashby Place/Portland Road and Palmerston Road), and Palmerston Road (between Osborne Road/Clarendon Road and Auckland Road East).
