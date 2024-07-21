Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Southsea Food Festival is an annual event in the city that is one not to be missed.

This year, the event is taking place on July 20 and July 21 and the first day welcomed thousands of people all wanting to get a taste of the action. From ice cream traders to gin to burgers to Thai food, there is something for everyone to tuck into - and to make things better, there is live music and entertainment throughout.

As a result of the event taking place this weekend, there are some road closures and diversions in place to be aware of including a temporary road closure from midday on July 19 to midday July 22, on: Clarendon Road (between Palmerston Road and The Vale), Osborne Road (between Ashby Place/Portland Road and Palmerston Road), and Palmerston Road (between Osborne Road/Clarendon Road and Auckland Road East).