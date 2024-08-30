Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was invited down to a recently opened Nigerian restaurant in Portsmouth and I jumped at the chance to try a cuisine I had not experienced before.

Maggie Webb, the owner of The Cala-Bar in London Road, North End, invited us to try some traditional Nigerian dishes following its opening in June. The former Portsmouth nurse fulfilled her dream of opening a restaurant having worked for the NHS for 10 years, including as an anaesthetic nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Her new career sees her serve delicious Nigerian dishes in Portsmouth and a fantastic spread was laid out for The News. Dishes including jollof rice, plantain, peppered beef and chicken, egusi soup served with poundo, and peppered gizzard which is chicken intestines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These dishes were all new to me and I was excited to give them a try.

Find out how I got on in the video embedded in this article.