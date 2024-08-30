WATCH: I tried delicious traditional Nigerian dishes at Cala-Bar in Portsmouth including chicken intestines
Maggie Webb, the owner of The Cala-Bar in London Road, North End, invited us to try some traditional Nigerian dishes following its opening in June. The former Portsmouth nurse fulfilled her dream of opening a restaurant having worked for the NHS for 10 years, including as an anaesthetic nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Her new career sees her serve delicious Nigerian dishes in Portsmouth and a fantastic spread was laid out for The News. Dishes including jollof rice, plantain, peppered beef and chicken, egusi soup served with poundo, and peppered gizzard which is chicken intestines.
These dishes were all new to me and I was excited to give them a try.
