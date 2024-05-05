Watson's Lounge in Southsea opens in place of Montrouge as owner looks to build on Sherlock's bar's success
Watson’s Lounge held its soft opening this weekend with the owner, Richard Peckham, deciding to transform the French restaurant Montrouge, on Palmerston Road, into a bar. Richard also owns Sherlock’s Bar in Clarendon Road and he is aiming to carry on the vibe and feel of Sherlock’s to his new venture.
Richard said: “We are offering a similar proposition to what Sherlock’s Bar offers which is great prices, great service, a great atmosphere and good music. Watson’s also comes with sunshine though as we have a lovely seated area outside where you can enjoy a nice glass of prosecco, wine or beer, in the Southsea sunshine.
“If you have ever been to Sherlock’s bar, and I know many people in Southsea have enjoyed what we have offered there in the last four years, you’ll get the same sort of experience in Watson’s but perhaps a little bit smaller and more intimate. We are going to have a lot of good times here.”
While it is replacing Montrouge restaurant, the Lounge will predominantly be a bar which will also offer light bites. A new spring/summer menu is currently being formulated which is set to feature dishes such as Mediterranean platters.
One offer that has been confirmed is the option of bottomless brunches which feature unlimited prosecco or Budweiser for 9o minutes at £27.95 per person. The smaller venue will also give groups the option take over the bar and choose their own music.
