Richard Peckham has opened Watson's Lounge at the southern end of Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Watson’s Lounge held its soft opening this weekend with the owner, Richard Peckham, deciding to transform the French restaurant Montrouge, on Palmerston Road, into a bar. Richard also owns Sherlock’s Bar in Clarendon Road and he is aiming to carry on the vibe and feel of Sherlock’s to his new venture.

Richard said: “We are offering a similar proposition to what Sherlock’s Bar offers which is great prices, great service, a great atmosphere and good music. Watson’s also comes with sunshine though as we have a lovely seated area outside where you can enjoy a nice glass of prosecco, wine or beer, in the Southsea sunshine.

“If you have ever been to Sherlock’s bar, and I know many people in Southsea have enjoyed what we have offered there in the last four years, you’ll get the same sort of experience in Watson’s but perhaps a little bit smaller and more intimate. We are going to have a lot of good times here.”