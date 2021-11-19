This year’s festive menu includes an array of seasonal treats that are sure to get you in the spirit for the big day.

Like last year, there will sadly be no turkey roast on the table at your nearest Wetherspoon pub and the 2019 Baileys bread and butter pudding is also off this year's festive menu.

Weatherspoons have launched their Christmas menu for 2021.

The price of each Christmas meal will vary between branches but you can expect that most of the items will cost you less than £10.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Wetherspoon Christmas menu:

When will the festive menu launch?

The festive menu has been available since Monday at Wetherspoon pubs across the UK and will be available until Christmas Eve.

What's on the menu?

There are many new items on the Christmas menu this year as well as some returning favourites.

These include:

The big cheese burger

The big cheese burger is new on the menu this Christmas and the pub chain describes it as an ultimate indulgent festive cheese fest.

This burger is made from three cheeses- brie, halloumi and blue cheese.

Customers will have the option of the breaded vegetable patty, Beyond Meat plant-based patty, 6oz beef patty, grilled chicken breast or fried buttermilk chicken.

It is served with two slices of brie which is slightly melted on top, while the halloumi fries finish the burger off with blue cheese sauce on the side.

Chips will also be included with the meal.

Brie and Bacon burger

This burger has made a return to the festive menu this year.

Last year, it was priced at around £7.65 with a soft drink or £9.15 with an alcoholic beverage.

The brie and bacon burger is then topped with pigs and blankets to make it the perfect Christmas treat.

The chicken and stuffing burger will also be making a comeback and both burgers will include a portion of chips.

Brie and garlic mushroom pizza

Another new item this year is the brie and garlic mushroom pizza.

The pizza is made with sliced mushrooms, brie cheese, garlic and then garnished with rocket.

This option is perfect for vegetarians who don't want to miss out on a slice of Christmas.

You will also be able to get the pizza in an eight inch small-plate version as well if you are after a light snack.

There will also be a chicken, stuffing and brie option on the menu as well.

Chicken and stuffing panini

Two festive paninis have made a comeback to the menu this year but with a new twist.

A chicken, stuffing, bacon and cranberry panini is up for grabs as well as a brie and cranberry panini.

Customers will be able to add maple-cured bacon to the brie panini if they wish.

To accompany your panini, you will be able to add a side of chips, a side salad or a tomato and basic soup.

The price of the deli-deal also includes either a soft or alcoholic drink.

Pigs in blankets

It simply isn't Christmas without pigs in blankets and they are back on the Weatherspoon Christmas menu this year.

The pub chain are serving up a portion of seven pork chipolata sausages wrapped in streaky bacon, accompanied by a pot of cranberry sauce.

The pigs in blankets will be on the small-plates menu, where you can get three different choices for a set price.

Snowy road dessert

The Wetherspoon menu has two new sweet festive treats this year, the rocky road Belgian bar and the snowy road dessert.

The new rocky road Belgian chocolate bar includes cherries, marshmallows and sultanas.

This decadent bar can be enjoyed on its own or as the 'snowy road' which includes vanilla ice cream, Belgian chocolate and toffee sauce.

