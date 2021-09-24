5 fantastic Portsmouth homes you might not realise are still for sale

Which means it can be hard to keep track of those that are still available, with new ones being added daily.

We contacted Zoopla to find five fantastic homes that are remain for sale – just waiting for the right owner to snap them up.

From flats with spectacular harbour views, a penthouse and even great opportunities for first time buyers – there is a really varied range or properties.

Have a look through our gallery below.

1. Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays A two-bedroom flat is up for sale in the Lipstick Tower for £679,950. It is located on the 21st floor and has spectacular views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays Just look at this view! Could you image seeing that every day? It also comes with a climate control air conditioning system and 'Miele' integrated kitchen appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Admiralty Quarter, Portsea A one bedroom flat is available in Admiralty Quarter in Queen Street, Portsea for £179,995. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Admiralty Quarter, Portsea The apartment is finished to an incredibly high standard and enjoying many additional features such as modern tiling and quality carpets, fully fitted kitchen appliances, and dual aspect floor to ceiling windows and patio doors to the living area, this is undeniably top quality, modern living Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales