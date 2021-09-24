Do any of these homes take your fancy?

5 fantastic Portsmouth homes you might not realise are still for sale

PORTSMOUTH has plenty of fantastic properties up for sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 24th September 2021, 8:11 pm

Which means it can be hard to keep track of those that are still available, with new ones being added daily.

We contacted Zoopla to find five fantastic homes that are remain for sale – just waiting for the right owner to snap them up.

From flats with spectacular harbour views, a penthouse and even great opportunities for first time buyers – there is a really varied range or properties.

Have a look through our gallery below.

For more information about – the two-bed flat in Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays , one-bed flat in Admiralty Quarter, Portsea, penthouse in Gunwharf Quays, two bed flat in Kingston Road, Fratton and a three bed flat in Queen Street, Portsea – click the links to visit Zoopla’s website.

1. Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays

A two-bedroom flat is up for sale in the Lipstick Tower for £679,950. It is located on the 21st floor and has spectacular views.

2. Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays

Just look at this view! Could you image seeing that every day? It also comes with a climate control air conditioning system and 'Miele' integrated kitchen appliances.

3. Admiralty Quarter, Portsea

A one bedroom flat is available in Admiralty Quarter in Queen Street, Portsea for £179,995.

4. Admiralty Quarter, Portsea

The apartment is finished to an incredibly high standard and enjoying many additional features such as modern tiling and quality carpets, fully fitted kitchen appliances, and dual aspect floor to ceiling windows and patio doors to the living area, this is undeniably top quality, modern living

