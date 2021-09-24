5 fantastic Portsmouth homes you might not realise are still for sale

Which means it can be hard to keep track of those that are still available, with new ones being added daily.
We contacted Zoopla to find five fantastic homes that are remain for sale – just waiting for the right owner to snap them up.
MORE: This four bed family home in Drayton with a large garden and conservatory goes on sale for £695,000, Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth has gone on sale for £1m - look inside
From flats with spectacular harbour views, a penthouse and even great opportunities for first time buyers – there is a really varied range or properties.
Have a look through our gallery below.
For more information about – the two-bed flat in Lipstick Tower, Gunwharf Quays , one-bed flat in Admiralty Quarter, Portsea, penthouse in Gunwharf Quays, two bed flat in Kingston Road, Fratton and a three bed flat in Queen Street, Portsea – click the links to visit Zoopla’s website.