The four bed home in Tragaron Avenue dates back to the 1930s.
The property has been extensively remodelled, extended and modernised throughout to offer a well presented, contemporary family home.
It is on the market for £695,000 and is listed by Lawson Rose.
MORE: This Portsmouth house comes with spectacular views, underfloor heating and a home office on sale for £725,000, Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth has gone on sale for £1m - look inside
The house has a driveway with off-road parking for multiple vehicles plus a detached garage.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3