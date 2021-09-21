This four bed house in Drayton is on the market for £695,000.

A DETACHED family house has gone up for sale in Drayton.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:57 pm

The four bed home in Tragaron Avenue dates back to the 1930s.

The property has been extensively remodelled, extended and modernised throughout to offer a well presented, contemporary family home.

It is on the market for £695,000 and is listed by Lawson Rose.

The house has a driveway with off-road parking for multiple vehicles plus a detached garage.

1. Drayton

Photo: Zoopla

2. Living room

Photo: Zoopla

3. Living room

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

