The four bed home in Tragaron Avenue dates back to the 1930s.

The property has been extensively remodelled, extended and modernised throughout to offer a well presented, contemporary family home.

It is on the market for £695,000 and is listed by Lawson Rose.

The house has a driveway with off-road parking for multiple vehicles plus a detached garage.

1. Drayton This four bed house in Drayton is on the market for £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room This four bed house in Drayton is on the market for £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Living room This four bed house in Drayton is on the market for £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kitchen This four bed house in Drayton is on the market for £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales