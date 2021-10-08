This five bed house in Western Way, Alverstoke is on sale for £900,000.

Alverstoke home with heated outdoor pool and chic interior design goes on sale for £900,000

A SPECTACULAR house in Gosport which comes with an outdoor pool has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:26 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:43 pm

The five bed detached home in Western Way, Alverstoke, is on the market for £900,000. It is listed by Eckersley White.

It dates back to the 1930s, but has been updated.

The outdoor pool is heated – for year round use.

The back garden is also very large.

