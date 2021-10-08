This five bed terrace house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has gone on sale for £500,000.

North End terrace house with pool table in the kitchen goes on sale in Portsmouth for £500,000

A TERRACE house with a large kitchen has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 8th October 2021, 11:29 am

The five bed property can be found in Stubbington Avenue, North End, is on the market for £500,000. It is listed by Cubbitt and West, Portsmouth.

It has a large kitchen/ dinner/ family room – pictures show a pool table in the kitchen.

The house has off road parking for several vehicles.

It is in an excellent school and college catchment area.

