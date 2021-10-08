The five bed property can be found in Stubbington Avenue, North End, is on the market for £500,000. It is listed by Cubbitt and West, Portsmouth.

It has a large kitchen/ dinner/ family room – pictures show a pool table in the kitchen.

The house has off road parking for several vehicles.

It is in an excellent school and college catchment area.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. North End This five bed terrace house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has gone on sale for £500,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. North End This five bed terrace house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has gone on sale for £500,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. North End This five bed terrace house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has gone on sale for £500,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. North End This five bed terrace house in Stubbington Avenue, North End, has gone on sale for £500,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales