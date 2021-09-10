Pitts Deep Cottage has five bedrooms and is located roughly four miles from Lymington.

The property, which has a guide price of £3.25m, is at the end of a private estate lane – and it is only shared with one other house.

It is believed to have served as an Inn during the 18th century and is for sale for only the second time in over 55 years.

Pitts Deep Cottage is spread out over two floors with a wealth of period and character features throughout.

The current owners have transformed the home into a comfortable coastal property, including the addition of a new kitchen to create a kitchen/dining room, a wet room to replace the previous facility downstairs and careful landscaping of the garden to enhance the views of the sea and the occasional yacht racing that takes place on the Solent.

In addition to the accommodation in the main house there is a large double garage with an adjoining workshop, store and WC, providing further flexibility and planning potential (subject to the necessary permissions and consents).

Savills are the estate agents who have listed the property. For more information about Pitts Deep Cottage, contact Savills Winchester on 01962 841842

1. Pitts Down Cottage Pitts Down Cottage is on sale with a guide price of £3.25m. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

