This three bedroom home definitely needs some work - but I think it has brilliant bones and it has the potential to be a wonderful family home.
Located in Queen’s Road, Fratton, this home is in a central location and is near public transport links.
The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this popular residential road in the Fratton area of Portsmouth.
“Internal accommodation offers a 26ft 5 lounge, 19ft 5 kitchen, downstairs cloakroom (disconnected), 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.”
This home is on the market for offers over £210,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information, click here.
