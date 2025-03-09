I think this £210k dilapidated Fratton home, which is cheapest city listing on Purple Bricks, has glorious potential

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST

Although this home looks dilapidated, I think it has potential to be beautiful.

This three bedroom home definitely needs some work - but I think it has brilliant bones and it has the potential to be a wonderful family home.

Located in Queen’s Road, Fratton, this home is in a central location and is near public transport links.

The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this popular residential road in the Fratton area of Portsmouth.

“Internal accommodation offers a 26ft 5 lounge, 19ft 5 kitchen, downstairs cloakroom (disconnected), 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.”

This home is on the market for offers over £210,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. For more information, click here.

This three bedroom home in Fratton has 'superb scope for improvement'.

1. Queens Road, Fratton, £210,000

This three bedroom home in Fratton has 'superb scope for improvement'. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
This home comes with three bedrooms, two toilets and a large living space.

2. Queens Road, Fratton, £210,000

This home comes with three bedrooms, two toilets and a large living space. | PB

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A 3 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this popular residential road in the Fratton area of Portsmouth."

3. Queens Road, Fratton, £210,000

The listing says: "A 3 bedroom terraced house offering superb scope for improvement situated in this popular residential road in the Fratton area of Portsmouth." | PB

Photo Sales
This home has no forward chain and could be lovely with a refurbishment.

4. Queens Road, Fratton, £210,000

This home has no forward chain and could be lovely with a refurbishment. | PB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Purple BricksPortsmouthHome and garden
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice