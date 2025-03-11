An estate agents in Emsworth has raised a glass to celebrate three decades of hard work and ‘dedication’.

Borland & Borland Estate Agents, located in Emsworth High Street, has reflected on the past 30 years as the team celebrate the business’s anniversary.

The branch has secured numerous awards over the years and most recently it won The British Property Awards 2024 Estate Agent in Emsworth & Hayling Island.

An estate agents in Emsworth has raised a glass to a successful three decades in business. | Borland & Borland Estate Agents

Steven Borland, senior partner said: “Borland & Borland’s 30th Anniversary and our business awards over the years, reflect how hard our entire team works to provide high levels of communications and customer service.

“It also affirms our unrivalled local knowledge, our resilience, as well as our dedication to providing a quality property service in the heart of Emsworth, and the surrounding villages.”

Borland and Borland specialises in property in Emsworth, Chichester Harbour and the South Downs. Some of the branch’s current listings include a £3.25m grade II listed five bedroom home in King Street, Emsworth.